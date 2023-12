PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – We’re down to the last few days of the Salvation Army’s 40th Annual Empty Stocking Fundraiser.

Our total stands tonight at $168,652.04.

We’re inching closer to our goal of $200,000, but time is running out.

We need your help to provide Christmas for families in need and help fund the Salvation Army Annual programs.

To donate online, click the link here

You can also drop off a check in the lobby of co-sponsor Bill Cramer Chevrolet on West 23rd Street.