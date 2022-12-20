PANAMA CITY , Fla. (WMBB) — This year’s Empty Stocking Fund is growing closer to the $200,000 goal.

Organizers and supporters of the 39th Salvation Army Empty Stocking Fund continue to receive donations that make a major impact in our local community. Currently, the total is $141,965.45.

The money goes into our local community to buy toys for children, feeding programs for the hungry, emergency shelters, and disaster relief.

You can drop a check by the deposit box in the Bill Cramer Chevrolet showroom or mail them directly to the Salvation Army at 1824 West 15th Street in Panama City. Please write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo section.

You can click here to make a donation.