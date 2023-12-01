PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf and Franklin County’s emergency communication systems are getting a major upgrade.

First responders are receiving a system dubbed the Next Generation 911, or NG911. Unlike the current system, NG911 has special GPS capabilities, making it easier to locate the person calling 911. It also allows users to text 911 instead of calling.

Dispatchers can almost instantly pinpoint their location within a few feet. The lightning-fast technology will help law enforcement significantly reduce response times and save lives.

“I’m for it. Any time we can upgrade our technology, bring new tools for the men and women of the sheriff’s office to use to serve the county better, the people better, then I’m all for it,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said. “That’s what it’s all about. We’ve got to stay on the cutting edge to provide the high level of service that people expect and to save lives.”

Gulf and Franklin County will receive federal and state funding for the upgraded emergency communication system. Gulf County is set to receive $850,000. It’s unknown how much Franklin County will get.