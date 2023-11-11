PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Friday, The Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital helped out at the Warrior Beach retreat.

Hospital staff sold about 700 barbecue lunches for $10 per piece.

“Warrior Beach Retreats’ mission closely aligns with the work of Emerald Coast Behavioral,” said CEO and Group Director Tim Bedford.

Veterans occupy more than 60% of the hospital’s beds.

“It is an honor to help veterans”, said Bedford.

“So it lays on our heart. And a lot of people that work here are either veterans or family members on it. So for us, this is really a way to give back to the community. So we’re just happy to support this, this venue and what they do. And just to have them come into town and show the relaxation that the veterans get and their spouses, it’s awesome” said Bedford.