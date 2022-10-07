PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The automotive world has changed in the last 25 years with the introduction of hybrid and electric vehicles.

It has become a real issue for the hurricane recovery efforts in Southwest Florida.

Thousands of cars were destroyed by flood waters from Hurricane Ian’s storm surge.

Insurance companies are saying this may be the worst automobile insurance loss in history. Once they pay off the claims, insurers usually haul the cars to centralized storage lots.

“All these thousands of cars that have been compromised by saltwater, they’ve got to be captured, they’ve got to be taken to a safe place,” Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said.

But that’s not so easy to do when you’re dealing with electric vehicles like Teslas.

Saltwater makes the batteries catch fire. Patronis saw the problem with his own two eyes this week in Naples.

“While we were there, they had a Tesla fire, and we responded we were the first ones there and as I was talking to the Chief, that was the fourth Tesla fire they responded to in the last week,” Patronis explained.

Electric vehicles become completely inoperable when saltwater gets inside of them.

“Saltwater intrusion takes place, corrosion takes place, and lithium-ion batteries don’t extinguish with a fire extinguisher or water, they have to burn until there’s no fuel left,” Patronis said.

Even if they do not catch fire or first responders can control the incident, getting rid of them is not as simple as a normal car.

“Those Teslas that were immersed in saltwater, it’s just any EV for that matter, they’re ticking time bombs, they really are and you can’t take them to the normal holding lot with all the other cars that are full of gasoline, you’ll create a chain reaction,” Patronis said.

Many think electric vehicles are a financially and economically smart buy. But they could also cause a disaster under flood conditions.

“So you think about somebody having that in their house, and that’s a recipe for disaster and possibly loss of life,” Patronis said.

Patronis is urging Elon Musk and other electric vehicle makers to help their customers with insurance deductibles and disposal costs, to avoid a potentially catastrophic situation.