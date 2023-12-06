PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Electric vehicle owners will soon be able to charge their cars in Downtown Panama City.

The Downtown Improvement Board budgeting $8,000 this morning to buy two new Tesla vehicle chargers. Each charger can charge two cars.

As of right now, the only public chargers are at the Busy Bee on Panama City Beach Parkway.

“22 Seven” Wealth Management owner Micheal Grant brought the proposal to the DIB.

He says it should only take 1-2 years for the board to break even.

City officials also hope the chargers will act as extra marketing for downtown businesses.

“The cost per kilowatt hour right here for electricity is about $0.15. So you can charge a little more than that and make money that way”, Grant said. “But it’s the marketing, that residual effect that you get from having people sit there for an hour or 2 hours charging and they get to patronize your business.”

Officals haven’t decided where to locate them, but they say should be installed and operating by March.