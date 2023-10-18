PANAMA CITY, Fla. — (WMBB) – Eglin Airforce Base announced their 96th Test Wing will conduct explosives testing requiring the closure of Highway 285.

Nearby residents will experience noticeably louder noise from these explosives.

Testing will begin on October 25. Road closures are expected between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., which will last approximately 90 minutes, Eglin officials wrote in a news release.

Backup missions will occur between October 26-31.

For more information about this advisory, please contact Englin Public Affairs at 882-3931.