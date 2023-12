PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Eglin Air Force Base announced this week they will be conducting an operations test.

Residence may experience aircraft noise between December 4-7.

The 40th Flight Test Squadron and the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron will conduct missions between 630 and 830 p.m.

For more information about the operations, contact the Team Eglin public affairs office at 850-882-3931 or click here to check out their website.