PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in the St. Andrews area of Panama City Friday night.

NWS Tallahassee crews finished surveying the area this morning.

“We actually walked the entire length of this tornado so it was not on the ground for long,” NWS warning coordinator meteorologist Mark Wool. “Roughly about a half a mile. A lot of the damage was EF-1 but the strongest damage was EF-2 120 maximum sustained winds so that makes this what we call a significant tornado.”

Wool said the tornado traveled roughly a half-mile from Wilmont Avenue and 17th Street to Frankford Avenue just south of 23rd Street.

The tornado caused roof damage to several homes and also destroyed many outbuildings.

One home was even picked up by the storm.

“The house just started moving and we hunkered down with the two dogs and it held us for quite a while,” Erika Vanswearingen said. “It seemed like forever anyway. And then dropped us down then we went outside to make sure everybody was ok. We couldn’t get out the back door and then we went out the front door and I had still thought the stairs had moved, not the house.”

The house had been picked up off the foundation and carried a few feet before being dropped.

“It was a very eerie feeling to be weightless and held in the air like that,” Lisa Graziano said. “It threw the house over about six feet. As you can tell by the stairs behind me, you can see where the opening was on the porch and it moved it over that far and I think thank god because of the front and back stairs that’s what actually kept us there and didn’t take the whole house away.”

Wool said it’s important to stay vigilant these next few weeks.

“I would like folks to not let their guard down,” Wool said. “This is March. This is the peak of severe weather season and we’ve got another round of severe weather predicted for the region Tuesday night into Wednesday.”

In the event of a tornado warning– it’s important to make sure to be in an interior room– preferably without windows on the lowest floor of your home.