PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College’s Education Encore program has wrapped up another successful six-week term.

The program offers enrichment classes for adults. Many of the students participated in Friday’s finale, where they had the chance to demonstrate or display their work.

Each Friday the college offered them a variety of courses in subjects like yoga, music, and art. All of it was on display during the showcase.

“We get to showcase our work and so the amazing part is you get to look back and you get to see how well you’ve progressed, now, you may not be a picture of Picasso overnight, however, you get to see where you started and where you’re going,” student Michelle Wilson said.

Enrollment opened Friday morning for Spring classes, which begin in January. Click here to respond.