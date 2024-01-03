PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Eastern Shipbuilding Group was commissioned to build 2 Multipurpose Support Vessels by Hornbeck Offshore Services, and the company is no stranger to the project.

“They started this project about ten years ago with another shipyard, and we actually competed for this job and lost,” Eastern Shipbuilding Group CEO Joey D’Isernia said. “Long story short, that shipyard failed. They weren’t able to do what they promised, and we were able to pick the contract up. It went into litigation for almost a decade.”

Building the vessels is no simple task. MPSVs have multiple functions and integrated systems, requiring a high level of expertise.

“It can do subsea construction with very large cranes. It can deliver drilling muds and drilling equipment out to offshore drilling platforms. It’s kind of like a Swiss Army knife if you will. It can act as a ‘floatel’, which means when you have to have a lot of workers go out to a rig and do work, you have to have a place for them to live in between shifts.”

The vessels will also feature state-of-the-art hydraulic technology.

“These particular vessels have what’s called active heave compensated cranes,” D’Isernia said. “Essentially what they can do is they can take a very large piece of equipment. We’re talking hundreds of tons. They can lower it 10,000 feet down to the seabed and they can hold it just above the seabed perfectly still, even while the ship is rolling in the seas.”

The shells of the MPSVs were already built by the previous shipyard. They’ll be towed to Eastern Shipbuilding’s Port St. Joe location where they’ll resume construction.

“The vessels right now are in Louisiana. They’ve been there for some time. They’ll go on what’s called drydock, which is where they actually lift the vessel up out of the water and they’ll do some work that has to be done prior to the ships coming to us.”

D’Isernia couldn’t disclose the exact price of the project, but he said building the 2 vessels would cost tens of millions of dollars.

Eastern Shipbuilding hopes to have the first vessel completed by mid-2025, and completion of the second vessel should follow a few months after.