PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA) announced Wednesday that Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc. received the SCA’s Annual 2023 ‘Improvement in Safety’ award.

Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc. was one of 17 shipyards and repair facilities that were honored for its proactive approaches and dedication to improved safety and health of its employees.

“Our priority is the safety and well-being of our employees and community. Our team members adhere to strict safety protocols while building quality ships for our customers. Receiving recognition for our efforts in workplace safety is very rewarding.” Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc. CEO Joey D’Isernia said.

Overall, the shipbuilding industry saw a decrease in recorded injuries and safety issues over the past decade. The SCA honors companies with annual safety awards for the promotion of safety and prevention of accidents in the industry.

“Workforce health and safety is woven into the fabric of our industry because the teams that work in our shipyards and throughout the industrial base are the most important asset we have in building and repairing the U.S. commercial and military fleets,” President of Shipbuilders Council of America Matthew Paxton said. “We are incredibly proud of Eastern Shipbuilding Group for its commitment and investment into advancing safety that make our industry an example for other industries to follow.”

Companies are eligible for this safety award if they submit an Injury & Illness survey for all four quarters, have zero fatalities throughout the year, and either have a total recordable incident rate (TRIR) below the SCA average or reduce their year-on-year incident rate by 10% or more.