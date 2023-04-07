PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Easter Bunny got in a little bit of practice Friday for his upcoming busy weekend.

He dropped by the WMBB studios Friday morning to drop off some easter candy and a whole lot more.

Gary Park with the Freeport Farmers Market came by to say thanks for a story we did Wednesday about him looking for a new home.

That same day, we aired a story about the Salvation Army running a three-week food drive because they need food donations for their pantry.

So Park sent the Easter Bunny to drop off some of the non-perishable food items like peanut butter, canned tuna and chicken, pasta, and more.

“We saw the story with the Salvation Army needing to re-supply their food pantry so we answered the call and just brought some food down and wanted to bring some Easter cheer just before Easter Sunday,” Park said.

If you’d like to help, you can drop off food donations at the WMBB studios at 613 Harrison Avenue in Panama City, either of the Salvation Army’s local thrift stores or the food pantry located on West 15th Street.