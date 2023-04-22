PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In downtown Panama City people gathered for a day full of Earth day-related activities.

A few local business owners hosted the ‘Make Waves: Earth Day 2023’ community clean-up this Saturday morning.

Volunteers met at the Sapp House… and were each assigned a section of downtown Panama City to clean up.

Nine-years-olds Ava White and Archer Rustin said it’s important we keep our beaches clean for animals and mother earth.

“When you protect the earth and you take care the things for the mother earth,” volunteer Ava White said.

“And environment,” volunteer Archer Rustin said.

“And environment, yeah,” White said. “And so the animals and the beach can have a good time without any trash in that environment.”

The community clean-up was followed by an eco market featuring local vendors and several free classes.