PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On May 4, 2021, former News 13 reporter Tess Rowland was struck by Jacob Savage who was driving drunk.

“I woke up at 2 a.m. and I was headed on into work going the same way that I always did, when suddenly I saw bright headlights coming right at me,” Rowland said during the driver’s sentence hearing Friday. “The next thing I knew, I woke up in an emergency room.”

Since then she has undergone seven surgery, and countless hours of rehabilitation. Before Savage, 24, of Tennessee, was sentenced, Rowland and her family were allowed to present victim impact statements.

“She has four massive scars,” Tess’s mother, Teresa Rowland, said during victim impact statements. “She cannot straighten her arm. She cannot lift more than five pounds on that right side or that right arm…And from little tasks from her hair to using a fork to everyday normal, zipping up her dress She has limitations.”

“So you see, this is not just a bad crash,” Teresa Rowland said. “This changed her life forever and forever. She has these scars missing body parts and limited use of her right side.”

Savage also addressed the Rowland family

“Also just wanted to apologize for just any turmoil that I know cannot go away, no matter how long I serve, nor how long she goes on through life,” Savage said. “I know it just won’t change. And I do apologize for that. So I really just wanted to make that known.”

Savage’s plea agreement calls for him to serve three years in prison and six years probation.

“It was definitely a difficult day for me to see the person that has stolen my life,” Tess said. “And wrecked my dreams. But I’m very thankful that he took accountability and will be serving time.”

Tess left News 13 last fall to accept a job as president of the national Mother Against Drunk Drivers organization.

She spends her time educating the public about the pitfalls of drunk driving and advocating for victims