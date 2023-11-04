PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual Songwriters Festival transformed Downtown Panama City into a music hall.

Hundreds of people packed the streets to enjoy nearly 50 artists.

While this was the fifth songwriting festival. It was the first year tickets were sold for the event. General admission was $50 while VIP tickets set folks back $100.

Event Coordinator Will Thompson said the event’s profits will be going to a good cause.

“They go to a nonprofit called Bay Youth Music Association,” Thompson said. “And that is a nonprofit organization that helps kids in our community through the avenue of music. So times will give them instruments are some. You know, last year we were able to raise funds to give a recording studio to a school.”

New Horizons Learning Center was the school that received the recording studio.

Thompson said this year they will be putting on the final touches.