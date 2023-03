Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) — A local road is closed due to a traffic situation involving downed electrical lines.

According to Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials, around 2:22 p.m., a truck pulled down electrical lines on Transmitter Rd. / E Game Farm Rd. to Douglas Road.

All lanes are closed at this time.

Officials currently recommend using Highway 231 as a detour until the lines are cleared.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.