PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) – The U.S. Department of Transportation announced a multi-million dollar grant for the expansion of Port Panama City.

“The money will allow the port to expand cargo handling capacity and create over 300 jobs and millions of more dollars in revenue,” said Congressman Neal Dunn.

The grant is worth $11,250,000. The project will include 200,000 square-foot warehouse facility to handle the import and export growth of forest products. It aims to provide the safety, efficiency, and reliability of goods.

The grant will also include associated rail spur extensions and terminal roadway improvement to serve the warehouse.

The Department of Transit grant will be awarded from the 2023 Port Infrastructure Development program.