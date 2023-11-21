PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —- The day before Thanksgiving has come to be known as “Blackout Wednesday” and for good reason.

Americans will consume more alcohol on Wednesday than any other day of the year.

Unfortunately, many of them will get behind the wheel and drive.

But that doesn’t have to be the case.

“Tell my dispatch that you’ve had too much to drink and you need a tow, and they’ll send you a tow truck,” Whites Wrecker Service General Manager Hassie White said.

For decades, White’s Wrecker Service has been helping residents and their cars get home safely from holiday celebrations.

“It all started actually back in the eighties when my dad worked a fatal traffic crash involving a small child that was deceased,” White said. “And he said then that he needed to make a difference.”

Originally White offered the service on New Year’s Eve. But in 2021 they expanded the service to every night of the year.

“Just utilize the program, keep everybody safe on the road,” White said. “We do it to keep our family safe, to keep your family safe, to give back to the community.”

Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Jason King said every year during the holidays they see an uptick in impaired driving.

To combat the problem, troopers partner with local police departments to create a DUI task force.

“We have zero tolerance here in Bay County and in the state of Florida,” King said. “And if we catch you, you will go to jail. No exceptions. So you can either enjoy a nice slice of turkey in the jail or you can enjoy turkey with the family at home.”

King said if you drink and drive you will get caught.

“Every traffic stop is actually a DUI investigation, believe it or not,” King said.

White’s Wrecker’s tow home program is free and available 24/7.

AAA also offers free holiday towing, even to non-members.

The annual “Tow to Go” program starts Wednesday morning and extends through the weekend.

Tow Service information:

AAA “Tow to Go” : (855) 2-TOW-2-GO

White Wrecker Service: (850) 215-8695