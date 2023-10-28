PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —- The Dog Training Elite Emerald Coast held its first “Barktoberfest”.

Four-legged friends were invited out for a day of fun at Academy Park in Sweetbay.

The farmer’s market-style event featured ventures and a custom contest tailored toward dogs.

Dog Training Elite Emerald Coast Owner, Tina Ruffin said she came up with the event to bring local animal agencies together.

“We were just thinking, how can we give back to the community the way that our clients have given us an opportunity,” Ruffin said. “And so a few months ago, we came up with the bark tober fest, and it’s it’s been as fun as we had hoped.”

Ruffin said this will be an annual event, and next year there will be even more dog-friendly treats.