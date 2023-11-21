PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Locals were saddened by the fire that destroyed the 90-year-old historic St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club.

Some were shocked to learn the fire hydrant right across the street was not working. Although fire officials said that one hydrant wouldn’t have saved the building, residents began asking questions.

Here’s what we’ve been able to find out. There are approximately 1800 fire hydrants in Panama City. Fire officials said about 70 of those are out of service. Another 44 need some repairs to work properly.

“I was shocked to find out that there are hundreds of fire hydrants that don’t work here in Panama City, absolutely shocked,’ Panama City Mayor Michael Rohan said. “Apparently, some people knew about it, but I didn’t know about it.”

Panama City fire officials said the problems range from loose caps to dry hydrants.

“Sometimes there are caps missing, they are either taken or they fall off over the years, sometimes the age of the hydrant, the caps are frozen in place and we can’t get them off,” Panama City Fire Chief David Collier said. “Sometimes it gets as severe as the stem that we use to open the valve to open the hydrant and those are frozen or broken so that doesn’t allow us to get water, a dry hydrant may be where the hydrant doesn’t have water in it.”

First responders inspect every hydrant and are aware of the different issues.

“Physically touch every single hydrant that we have in the city to see how they function, to see how they operate, and when they are able to identify a hydrant that needs repair, maintenance or replacement, they identify that we report it appropriate to our city departments to flag those hydrants and then we also monitor it in our system as well so our personnel know up front that there’s an issue with that hydrant,” Collier said.

News 13 has received the city’s list of all the bad fire hydrants. There are several bad hydrants on 23rd Street, Panama City’s main business district. The intersection of Jenks and 23rd Street has three gas stations. One of the hydrants in that intersection does not work properly.

“If we identify an area where there might be multiple hydrants out, which is extremely rare throughout, the city technically as a department we already have steps in place to where we call for outside resources or additional units within the city to supplement the water,” Collier said.

In some cases, the city’s older water pipes just can’t carry an adequate amount of water to supply the hydrant.

Panama City officials said they’re committed to infrastructure projects.

“We have a lot of capital projects going on now to make our water better, and I’m sure this is going to get looked at but at the same time, these are probably hydrants that haven’t been working for years and years,” Rohan said.

Hurricane Michael exposed many of the weaknesses, making it apparent that Panama City’s infrastructure was neglected for decades.

“The construction has not made it up to where the Yacht Club was but the city is aware of the ongoing issues, we are actively pursuing ways to fix those issues and to improve our infrastructures and ensure our citizens have the best that they deserve,” Collier said.

Repairing or replacing all the antiquated water pipes will take years and hundreds of millions of dollars.