PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane season officially kicks off June 1st and Florida lawmakers are reminding people it’s important to be prepared.

The state is holding its annual Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday starting Saturday and running through June 9th.

“It’s beneficial to have a tax-free season in general to jog the minds of those who are new to our community,” Operating Partner of C&G Sporting Goods Nate Taylor said. “As far as Floridians that are here, they know the drill. Absolutely. They are prepared, most of them are. But getting caught off guard, especially on a four or five is not something you want to endure, I can guarantee you that.”

Residents will pay no sales tax on items ranging from can openers and toilet paper to flashlights and generations.

Taylor said as many Panhandle residents experienced during Hurricane Michael the severity of weather can often be unpredictable.

“That crank up that evening to a category four and then eventually upgraded to a five,” Taylor said. “And by that time, people were already asleep. Well, it’s horrible to feel rushed in any situation, but especially when, you know, as a Floridian, you’ve got a catastrophe on your way.”

Taylor said for a community to best endure a hurricane it’s important for individuals to be prepared.

“So how do we a that we communicate, we prepare and we fight,” Taylor said. “What are some of the ways that you can fight that feeling and be not only supportive for yourself, but you’ve got to be prepared for yourself so that you can take care of others. It’s not about you. It’s about your whole community. So that’s one of the major things I learned after the storm was preparedness has to be shared throughout the community so that we can all pull ourselves out of it.

Exactly what items qualify for the disaster prevention sales tax holiday varies. Click here for a complete list.