PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Destination Panama City’s Visitor Center hosted Downtown After Dark Thursday evening.

This event sets the stage for this weekend’s Panama City Songwriters Festival.

Thursday’s event had two big musical performances by Jerrod Neimann, a Nashville chart-topper, known for hits such as “Lover, Lover,” “Drink All Night,” and “What Do You Want” along with country music duo Boomtown Saints whose song “Blacktop Don’t” has spent 7 weeks at the top of indie charts.

President and CEO of Destination Panama City, Jennifer Vigil said in a news release, “These cultural events not only provide incredible entertainment but also contribute significantly to our local economy and showcase Panama City as a hub for arts and culture.”

“It’s always nice to see how appreciated live music is and the creative arts in general are in Panama City,” Vigil told our reporter. “We always have a good turnout at these events. It’s a phenomenal venue. And the music is always wonderful.”

This year will be the 5th year for the Panama City Songwriters Festival. To find out information on tickets and pricing click here.