PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Destination Panama City is considering a new approach to prevent erosion and stimulate marine life. It’s called a living seawall.

The area under consideration is the beach outside of the Destination Panama City offices, at the corner of West 4th Street and West Government Street.

Similar seawall projects have cost other communities between $50,000 and $100,000. The Tourist Development Council will cover those costs.

Destination Panama City CEO and President Jennifer Vigil said the seawall will have a positive impact.

“It’s sort of an artificial reef, but it’s near the shore,” Vigil said. “And what that does is it helps us where we have barren areas where the seagrass is stopped growing for us to really stimulate the ecosystem of the bay, which is beneficial to the bay, beneficial to the fishery.”

Vigil said they don’t have a clear timeline for the project. The TDC is working with IFAS which is doing the research on the local implications.