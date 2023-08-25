BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman was found guilty of killing her husband. The jury came back around 7 Friday night with a verdict for Angela Riggins Dantzler.

“Florida versus Angela Riggins Dantzler, verdict we, the jury, find as follows as to the charge, we the jury find the defendant guilty of first-degree murder as charged in the indictment,” the court official said.

She was found guilty of shooting her husband, Lorenzo Nolle Dantzler V, to death two years ago in the couple’s Kings Point home. Before the jury deliberated for just under two hours, prosecutor Peter Overstreet reiterated that the state believes she killed him execution style.

“Whether we hear from the cameras, whether it be the actual shooting itself and the way she executes Lorenzo Dantzler because make no mistake, this was an execution shooting someone point blank in the skull,” Overstreet said.

She will serve life in prison without parole. Angela Dantzler has 30 days to appeal if she chooses.