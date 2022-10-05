PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Halloween is quickly approaching and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is warning people about the deadly drug called “Rainbow Fentanyl.”

DEA is finding the drug across the United States. The fake pills look like candy or common prescription pills like Adderall.

Sex traffickers are commonly using the fake pills to allure children and young adults.

DEA has found more than 36 million lethal doses of fentanyl between the months of May through September.

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid prescribed for severe pain mainly in advanced cancer patients.

Panama City Police Officer Jay Walker said Fentanyl is a highly potent drug. It only takes a small dose to kill a human.

“If you are not familiar with it, don’t accept it,” Walker said. “If it looks funny or doesn’t look normal, it is probably no good, and better safe than sorry to go ahead and get rid of it.”

So far, Panama City Police Department has not seen anything out of the ordinary here. However, the police are still advising to be on the lookout.

“Parents just need to stay on top of their kids and just go through their candy,” Walker said. “I went through my kid’s candy to make sure it hasn’t been tampered with and just be very diligent. With your kids make sure they are not going to do something to harm themselves or someone else.”

According to the Center for Disease Control, more than 68,000 people in the United States have overdosed on Opioids in 2020.

To be safe, especially on Halloween, equip your children with a phone tracker app, wear bright clothing, and tell your children not to eat any unknown candy.

If you find a suspicious pill or candy take it to your local police department or hospital.