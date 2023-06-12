PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Public Works is working to update the infrastructure of one of its oldest neighborhoods.

The major renovations on Cherry Street in the Cove have been underway for almost a year, but it’s not the only big road project in the neighborhood. It’s all part of a plan the city had in place since before Hurricane Michael to address some of the city’s oldest infrastructure.

“Some of the area identified years before Hurricane Michael as an area that needed utility replacement,” Panama City Public Works Director Jonathan Hayes said. “And it is some of the oldest infrastructure in the whole city, some of it almost 100 years old down there.”

Road work recently got underway on the southernmost part of the peninsula, around Bunkers Cove Road and Texas Avenue. Crews will work northward towards Adams Avenue.

“And so we have to kind of do it step by step, you know, very deliberatively to make sure that we don’t cut off access to people’s homes, but also do it as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Hayes.

Hayes said crews are currently working on Bunkers Cove Road, replacing the infrastructure depending on the current condition.

“The water mains are being replaced. The sewer lines are either being rehabilitated or replaced, depending on their condition,” said Hayes. “And also we’re addressing some of the stormwater issues through that as well to make sure that, you know, all of the rainwater from any type of storm or rainfall is safely and appropriately moved off the roads and away from people’s homes.”

Hayes stated the first phase of the project will cost about $4.2 million, it should be completed by the end of the year.