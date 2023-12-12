PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — Last month’s fire, which destroyed the St. Andrews Yacht Club, turned out to be a revelation for a lot of the city’s homeowners. That’s when they discovered more than 100 of the city’s fire hydrants weren’t working properly.

It’s even more apparent, now that the fire department is covering the hydrants with bright orange bags.

Some of those living in the Cove, where the infrastructure is old, say they’re concerned. But others say they’re just glad the issue is getting some attention.

At first glance, they may look like Christmas decorations.

But these orange bags are covering Panama City fire hydrants.

Firefighters and Public Works began deploying the bags a few weeks ago, after revealing that 70 of the city’s 1,800 fire hydrants were out of order, and another 45 needed repairs.

Since the oldest sections of town have the oldest utilities, many of the bags are in the Cove neighborhood.

That hasn’t gone unnoticed by residents.

“Where is all the money going? Is it going into the right places,” resident Jeff Kinder said.

Kinder is relatively new to the Cove.

The hydrant nearest to him is the same one that was out of service during the yacht club fire.

He and other neighbors worry that if the hydrant remains out of service, his insurance rates will increase.

“If they knew, the insurance company knew, that that fire hydrant wasn’t working, you know, they would be kind of concerned,” Kinder said.

“Get the fire hydrants working, be sure they’re working, and keep checking on them to make sure they stay in service,” resident Rosamond Coleman said.

Since the Yacht Club fire, firefighters have assured residents that they have always known where the bad hydrants were located, and it hasn’t affected their response to fires.

City officials say they want to ease insurance concerns as well.

“This has no impact on the insurance rates for the city or the insurance rates for homeowners insurance and business insurance for any of the structures here in the city,” Public Works Director Jonathan Hayes said.

Hayes also says Public Works has been working on the hydrants that need repairs and has restored three of them in the last month.

But they haven’t started on the out-of-service hydrants.

While some residents are uncomfortable with the slow progress, others are pleased the city is acting.

“This opportunity that we have is a once in a multi-generational timeframe to fix issues that will probably be another 100 years again before they’re tackled,” resident Tem Fontaine said.

Fontaine says he’ll try to remain patient as city officials work through this process.

“We strive to become a better city,” Hayes said.

Hayes said it costs between a few hundred dollars to more than $20,000 to replace a fire hydrant, depending on what’s wrong with it.

He said in areas like the Cove, the hydrants have not been properly inspected or maintained for more than 40 years.