PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – 30 years to the day after Rodrick Orme murdered 34-year-old Lisa Redd inside a Panama City hotel, Redd’s family sat and watched as Judge Brantley Clark sent Orme back to death row – for the third time.

Redd’s family says they feel some sort of relief with the verdict, but it will never replace the absence they feel in their family.

Redd’s brother Larry Morris said every time they step into the courtroom, they feel the pain of loss all over again.

“This is a sad event that I feel has been divinely brought on,” Morris said. “And I can tell you that my eye takes no pity but my heart finds no joy in this whatsoever. It’s a very sad event.”

Orme knew Redd. At the time of the crime, he was a drug addict and she was a nurse.

On March 3, 1992, Orme called Redd and asked her to come to his room at Lee’s Motel where he was living.

When Redd showed up Orme raped her then beat and strangled her to death.

Redd’s sister Carole Atwell said she wants people to remember Redd for the good, and she didn’t deserve what happened to her.

“It’s kind of karma I guess if you would say because he was sentenced one year to the day after he had murdered her and here we are 30 years later him being sentenced again,” Atwell said.

That first sentence was overturned on appeal. Orme received his second death sentence in 2007.

It too was overturned after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled jurors must vote unanimously for the death penalty.

Then in April 2021, Orme testified he no longer wished to fight and he is ready to die – leading to the latest resentencing.

Morris said there isn’t a day that goes by where they don’t think about the things they miss about her.

“Gosh, everything. Just her smile,” Morris said. “I guess the number one thing I miss about her would just be being loved by her, just unconditional love.”

Atwell said she lit up the room when she walked in.

“She was a nurse, she cared for people,” Atwell said. “That was her only thing, she wanted to take care of people and she was nurturing.”

State Attorney Larry Basford released a statement saying:

“The defendant does have a date with destiny, we all do,” said Basford. “and in this case, I would submit that justice and his date with destiny has been delayed way, way too long. We asked Judge Clark to help him meet his maker sooner rather than later, and another step in that direction was taken Thursday.”

The state will now schedule a date for Orme’s execution.