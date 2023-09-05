PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City police are looking for at least one person who broke into a Panama City convenience store.

The act occurred overnight at a Marathon gas station on E. 11th St. and East Ave.

Police responded to the scene and said it appeared the suspects got into the store by breaking through a window.

They say a number of items were taken from the store.

Crime scene technicians revisited the store to collect more evidence. If you have any information, call the Panama City Police Department at (850) 872-3100.