PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Officials and residents met at Gulf Life Church Tuesday night to review construction plans for area D-11 in St. Andrews.

Construction from east of Bayview Avenue to west of Arthur Avenue will start in about 30 days.

“It causes problems in our neighborhood and causes problems on my own street,” said St. Andrews resident Clay Bazzel. “We really need to have those addressed and they’re overdue.”

This is one of many infrastructure projects planned to rehab Panama City roads, water mains, and sewer lines, but officials say it’s vital to tackle this area first.

“There’s a lot of damaged infrastructure inside this area, and so most of it is replacing sewer lines, water lines, and repaving roads and adding sidewalks,” said Panama City Commissioner Josh Street. “A lot of these areas have iron water lines or they may have terracotta pipes. All of that’s getting replaced during this property.”

The project’s main focus is replacing old infrastructure, but residents can expect some new additions as well.

“This area, even going back to its beginning stages, never had a sidewalk,” said Street. “What we’ve done in this project is at least on one side of the road, we’ll have a new sidewalk that pedestrians will be able to enjoy and really make them a walkable community.”

Residents will experience road closures and re-routing throughout the duration of construction, but most of them are excited about the upcoming improvements.

“I’m looking forward to an improved quality of life and just enjoying the neighborhood more and it being a more pleasurable place to live in,” said Bazzel.

The project is being funded by the State Revolving Fund. The SRF receives funds through water and sewer rates residents pay each month.