MILLVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — As a waterfront city, Panama City residents can’t get enough access to the water.

That’s why Panama City commissioners are so thrilled to be constructing a completely grant-funded boat launch in Millville.

Snug Harbor will give boaters access to the bay through Watson Bayou at the intersection of Business 98 and Maple Avenue.

Panama City Ward 1 Commissioner Jenna Haligas said she hopes the Snug Harbor project helps to revitalize the Millville area.

“Millville is a gem and we have a lot of faith in it that all the waterfront that it has, that it can be revitalized and to me, this is like the first step in doing that,” Haligas said. “It’s a four-million-dollar project that the city is committing to having the most premiere boat ramp that we will have by the time it’s finished.”

Snug Harbor will boast two new boat ramps, a boat washing facility, restrooms, a pavilion, and nearly 50 parking spaces.

The more than $4.1 million project was awarded to Inland Construction and Engineering and funded through the American Rescue Plan.

Haligas said residents should rest assured that this will be a clean healthy spot to get in the water.

“The good news about this project is we were actually having some issues with unhealthy water here so we’re going to be able to correct that problem,” Haligas said. “This is actually going to be better for the bay what we’re doing here.”

She also wanted to quell any fears that this new boat launch will replace the one at the marina.

“As the commissioner of that boat ramp and this boat ramp, my commitment is more access, not shutting one down,” Haligas said. “I’m just excited that we’re going to be adding more and I think the only way to prove that is to just put your actions where your mouth is and that’s what we’re doing. We’re adding more waterfront access.”

Snug Harbor should be complete by this fall.