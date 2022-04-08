PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Congresswoman Val Demings visited downtown Panama City Friday morning as part of her campaign for the U.S. Senate.

Community leaders gathered to hear Demings’ stance on healthcare, education, and equal rights.

Demings is born and raised in Orlando and became the city’s first female police chief. She said her mother and father inspired her strong work ethic and dedication to public service.

“Because of my own opportunities that I have had being the daughter or a maid and a janitor, I am no won a mission to make sure that every person regardless of who they are and the color of their skin, where they live, however much is in their bank, their sexual orientation or religion will have opportunity to succeed,” the congresswoman said.

Demings is running for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. She is hoping to win the seat currently held by Republican Marco Rubio.