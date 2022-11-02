PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Locals are mourning the loss of a Bay County community leader. Albert “A.J.” Bacon Sr. passed away Saturday after battling cancer. He was 60 years old.

A.J. was born and raised in Natchez, Mississippi, enlisting in the Air Force right out of high school. After serving 20 years, he settled in Bay County, attending Gulf Coast State College and FSU, earning a degree in social work.

A.J. served as a minister of First Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, the Anchorage Children’s Home chaplain, the Bay County and Florida disabled American Veterans Department commander.

He was a board member for Big Brothers Big Sisters, pastors United of Bay County, the AMVETS American legion, and the Masonic lodge. A.J. was wrapping-up his year as president of the Gulf Coast State College Foundation when he died.

Funeral services will take place this Saturday, November 5th at 1 p.m. at the First Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Panama City.