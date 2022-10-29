PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — HCA Florida Gulf Coast hosted its ‘Crush the Crisis’ event on Saturday to help properly dispose of prescription medication.

HCA Florida Gulf Coast hospital collected various prescriptions, including opiates on Saturday.

Every October 29th, the Drug Enforcement Administration hosts a national prescription drug take-back day. For the last four years, HCA Gulf Coast has participated by holding its own ‘Crush the Crisis’ event.

“We want the community to bring all their expired medications and unused medications and drop them off,” Pharmacy Operations Manager Payam Parchamzad said.

The drop-off allowed the community to safely dispose of any medications that may have just been sitting in their cabinets. Health officials said opioids can be dangerous if taken incorrectly or by the wrong person.

“It’s always good to bring any unused expired medication out of a home because it could fall into the wrong hands, children or elderly taking medication that’s not needed,” Parchamzad said.

Last year HCA collected around 27 pounds of different medications. At this year’s event, they collected that amount within an hour.

“Every year more and more people are on prescription drugs so it’s becoming a bigger program nationwide, and word is getting out so we expect more of a bigger turnout every year,” Parchamzad said.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in collecting the opioids people dropped off. They will take everything collected and make sure it is disposed of properly.

“We want to do as much as we can as an organization and to help our city and county officials so partnering with Bay County Sheriff is one of those things that we really love because a lot of places don’t have that kind of luxury,” Parchamzad said.

If you missed this event but have medications you want to get rid of, you can do so 365 days a year at local stores like CVS or Walgreens, or the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

70 pounds of opioids were dropped off during the ‘Crush the Crisis’ event.