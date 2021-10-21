Community celebrates the grand opening of the Springfield Crossings affordable housing complex

SPRINGFIELD Fla. (WMBB) — Three years after Hurricane Michael, community leaders are celebrating the grand opening of Bay County’s first affordable housing complex.

Residents will start moving into Springfield Crossings on Monday.

Hurricane Michael forced people like Asia Pettus to rebuild from the ground up.

“After the storm, we went to go look at our place and we found out we lost everything,” Pettus said.

Pettus said she and her mom have struggled the last few years. But moving into Springfield crossings will be a fresh start.

“After three years finally,” Pettus said.

This is the first complex in Bay County built after the storm, using funding from the Florida Housing Board of Directors.

Executive Director Trey Price said they committed 30 million dollars to home repairs in the impacted communities.

“Really what we are celebrating is folks will be moving in on Monday which is so exciting,” Price said. “Three years after Hurricane Michael hit, we have over 60 units opening for residents in the area.”

Springfield Crossings has both two and three-bedroom units. Officials say every single one of the units has already been rented but let’s take a look inside.

The apartments are fully equipped with appliances, granite countertops and vinyl plank flooring.

Residents also have access to a fitness center and clubhouse. Rent prices range from 690 to 975 dollars a month.

“It’s important that we are providing safe, affordable, strong housing that’s going to be here for generations,” Price said.

Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond said the city lost around 90 percent of their housing in the storm. He said this is a step in the right direction for the city’s recovery.

“We lost probably about half our residents immediately after the storm,” Hammond said. “We are back up and we are just shy of about 800 residents to meet our pre hurricane populations.”

The Florida Housing Finance Corporation says another affordable housing complex in Lynn Haven is almost finished. They say they have plans to create many more like this in the future.