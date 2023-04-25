PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners are moving forward with plans to storm-harden several facilities.

Officials want to better protect first responders and essential workers if and when the next storm rolls through.

“We recognized after Hurricane Michael, not only our first responders, but our public works employees are all essential to the recovery efforts of the city,” Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said. “Being able to house them, pre-position our employees in a safe environment so that they can immediately deploy after the storm passes is so important to the city.”

City officials plan to use federal hazard mitigation grant money to build a new Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

The EOC will be located behind the Panama City Police Department.

The facility, which will cost between $3.5 and $4.5 million, would house more than 200 people during a disaster.

“We want to be able to respond and better coordinate through the operations center,” McQueen said. “The deployment of first responders to meet the needs of our citizens.”

The city is also planning to build a safe room at the public works department.

The $180,000 project would be able to house up to 75 people.

“In the case of the public works department, for them to be able to deploy immediately, to start clearing streets, repairing lift stations, all of those essential functions of a city that they can be able to get out there and start working immediately,” McQueen said.

This room would be able to withstand 160 mph winds.

Following Tuesday’s meeting, city officials will now wait for final documentation from the state before putting the projects out for engineering bids.

They probably won’t be completed for at least two years.