PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The recently revealed Coca-Cola mural in downtown Panama City was unveiled Wednesday.

The logo was discovered in November during renovations to the side of the Tom’s Hotdogs building.

The building used to be the site of a Texaco gas station. The mural was covered up by stucco siding in the 1980s.

The logos for both Coca-Cola and Brake Hardware were restored by local artists Logan Flint and Skip Bondur.