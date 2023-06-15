PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Public Works Department needs the community’s input.

The new Panama City street sweeper needs a name, and the public gets to decide what the winning title will be.

The street sweeper arrived in the Panama City neighborhoods earlier this spring.

It cost the city roughly $286,000 to purchase the machine.

The street sweeper cleaning schedule is once every six months per residential street.

The idea was inspired by Pensacola’s street sweepers which were named by the public, one example is Sweepy McSweepFace.

“We will give those to our solid waste team who’s going to operate the vehicle and you’re going to choose their top five or ten names,” Panama City Assistant City Manager Jared Jones, “And then we’ll put that back out to vote with the public. And then whatever those top five out of that, whatever selected, we will put a graphic detail on the street sweeper.”

So far 54 entry forms have been filled out.

To submit a name for consideration, click here.

The last day to submit a name for the street sweeper is Wednesday, June 21 at 4 p.m.