City of Panama City to host meeting about upcoming infrastructure project

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– This Tuesday evening, Panama City leaders are hosting a meeting about the Harrison Avenue Streetscape project which details the multi-million dollar makeover coming to Downtown Panama City.

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Panama City City Hall located at 501 Harrison Avenue.

Phase one of the project will start on Harrison Avenue near Government Street and stretch to Fourth Street, where the focal point will be a roundabout and clock tower.

There will also be reconstruction on the side streets to include Beach Drive, Oak Avenue and Fourth Street.

The major items of work include replacing water and sewer infrastructure, laying pavers for the roadway, widening sidewalks and improvements to lighting and signage. The project will be completed in three phases.

A contract for construction was awarded to Royal American Construction company for just over 7 million dollars.

At the meeting, representatives from the City’s Public Works Department and the Royal American Construction Company will discuss the construction schedule and scope of the project. They will also address any questions the public may have.