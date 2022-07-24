PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City and the city’s project team will hold a public meeting on the future of the performing arts and events center.

The meeting will take place Thursday, July 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Panama City Center for the Arts.

The city’s project team will present the community with updates on the project progress and continuous process.

This will be a forum for people to be able to share their opinions and concerns.

You can either attend the meeting online or in person. To participate via Zoom, the meeting ID is 833 4424 9023 and the passcode is 184811.