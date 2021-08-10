City of Panama City takes next steps in MLK Rec Center rebuild

Panama City

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City commissioners have hired an architectural and engineering firm to rebuild the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center in Glenwood. 

The $56,000 contract went to a company firm out of Birmingham. The city plans to host several town hall meetings to hear what features community members want to see at the facility. 

After that, they’ll move to the design phase, then start taking bids for construction. 

The rec center was heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael. FEMA funds are paying for the rebuild.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

BDS Parents are concerned with rise in COVID-19 cases

Panama City Weather Forecast 8-10-2021

Hope School students begin the school year in a new building

City of Panama City takes next steps in MLK Rec Center rebuild

City of Panama City will not raise fire assessment tax

City of Panama City looks to fix St. Andrews parking issue

More Local News

Don't Miss