City of Panama City takes next steps in MLK Rec Center rebuild

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City commissioners have hired an architectural and engineering firm to rebuild the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center in Glenwood.

The $56,000 contract went to a company firm out of Birmingham. The city plans to host several town hall meetings to hear what features community members want to see at the facility.

After that, they’ll move to the design phase, then start taking bids for construction.

The rec center was heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael. FEMA funds are paying for the rebuild.