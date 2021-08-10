City of Panama City looks to fix St. Andrews parking issue

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB)— Panama City Commissioners got their first look at the results of a new study on parking problems in St. Andrews. Nothing is official yet.

The goal is to create a Downtown St. Andrews area where people want to walk.

Parking is currently free, but the consultants recommend the city move to paid parking for spaces along Beck Avenue.

That would prevent a few drivers from monopolizing the few available spaces.

Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said he has spoken with business owners about the project and the response has been positive.

“Business owners are incredibly excited about this because it is going to allow them to expand in different ways and it’s also going to provide them with more parking,” Street said. “So that’s kind of hard to believe that in deregulation of parking you actually get more but it is going to happen.”

The parking fees would go to help maintain streets and sidewalks.

The city plans to pave the parking lots on 12th and 13th street and then eventually add a parking garage.