Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley speaks at Panama City Rotary Club meeting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13’s Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley had an opportunity to speak to the Panama City Rotary Club at their meeting on Tuesday.

Chief Whitley spoke about forecasting, rain chances and tornadoes.

Rotarians even stayed after the meeting to ask Chief Whitley a variety of questions.

“That was awesome,” Panama City Rotary Club President Will Cramer said. “When you see people hanging around at 1 p.m. [after the meeting], it’s going well.”

Chief Whitley also talked to the group about his forecasting of Hurricane Michael, almost three years after the storm.