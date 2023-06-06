PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — More detour signs popped up in the Cove area Monday.

It’s part of the Cherry Street renovation work that’s been underway since last fall.

Panama City Public Works is shifting the construction in front of Merriam Cherry Street Elementary to complete it before school starts in August.

“We want to get away from the school with the construction zone before school starts later this fall,” Panama City Public Works Director Jonathan Hayes said. “So that’s why we’re kind of relocated the working parts and areas of this project so that we’re not disruptive to the school later this year.”

This would also complete phase one of the project.

About half of the first phase, from Beach Driver to Linda Avenue is complete.

“So we’re redoing water and sewer we’re doing widening the road, adding this multi-use path as well as redoing some of the stormwater,” Hayes said.

Workers have skipped over the section of the road from Hamilton Avenue to Bonita Avenue so they can complete the work around the school.

They’re also beginning work on phase two this week.

“That will take us from Bonita all the way back towards Tyndall Drive, where Cherry Street ends, Hayes said. “And the project is going to be starting right there in front of the school as well. “

Even though this will close a larger section of Cherry Street, Hayes said they’re intending to create as little disruption as possible.

“We’re mindful that we’re doing this in the middle of an active neighborhood where families live,” Hayes said.

Cherry Street resident John Knight said he thinks they’ve been successful.

“It was tough, but it was progress, so I appreciated it because there was a lot of potholes and water leaks going on,” Knight said. “Ever since I’ve been here. And I guess they’ve got it under control now, so.”

Hayes expects phase one to be completed by early fall.