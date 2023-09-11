PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Fans of Charlie Coram’s restaurant won’t have much longer to wait for his newest spot to open.

The new Charlie Coram’s place is located at the corner of 15th Street and Drake Avenue in St. Andrews.

Construction began in February, but it took Coram almost a year before that to get his development order.

For those who visited his previous restaurant on 23rd Street, this will be a different experience.

The open kitchen and diner-style booth seating are gone. The kitchen is in the back.

The new restaurant will have table seating, a private dining area, and even an ice cream bar. And the menu will be expanding to include healthier options like more fruits and vegetables.

Charlie and Linda Coram say they are extremely excited about the location of this restaurant.

“We’re on this side of 15th street where downtown St Andrew’s,” said Coram’s Place Owner Charlie Coram.

“My father’s 95 years old. He grew up right here in St Andrew’s. He is so excited that we’re going to be here. It means a lot to me,” said Linda Coram.

The restaurant’s decorations will include a lot of historical photos and artifacts.

The Coram’s say they hope to be open within a month.