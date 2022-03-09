PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City officials could be relocating the Millville wastewater treatment plant.

The city is conducting a $1.5 million study with the Department of Environmental Protection to determine if they should repair the existing plant or build a new one.

The owner of Keto Kreations in Millville, Ashley Ping, said rainy days cause a number of obstacles for her store.

“About once a month whether it rains or not but more when it rains for sure our toilet backs up all over the place and we have to shut it down,” Ping said.

She says her neighbors face the same problems.

Ping’s building is very old, just like Panama City’s sewage system.

She said constantly having to invest in repairs is a burden.

“We have had plumbers out quite a few times and it cost quite a bit of money,” Ping said.

Millville’s wastewater treatment plant controls one-third of the city’s sanitary sewer system, including Ping’s building.

Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said they are aware of the problem.

He hopes this study will help the city find the best way to address the issue.

“This is an opportunity for us to assess where does that treatment plant need to be,” McQueen said. “Does it need to stay where it is at? And at what cost to reinvest and put it back into full operation or do we move it and that’s what this study is going to reveal.”

The study will be funded with grant money from the state legislature.

McQueen said the old system often gets blocked and creates a ripple effect for the rest of its users.

“The desire is to make our community safer and more reliable and dependant in regards to the infrastructure,” McQueen said.

The city hopes to get started on the study right away. They anticipate it will take around a year to complete.