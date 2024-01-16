PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City officials took steps today that will help secure the future of a historic cemetery.

The Covington cemetery has been around for more than a century, surviving several attempts to repurpose the land.

City officials joined the Panama City Publishing Company and Museum and FSU Panama City staff today to unveil a historical marker, recognizing the significance of the African-American cemetery.

Panama City officials say they don’t want the same thing happening to it that has happened to so many others around the state.

If you don’t know it’s there, it’s easy to overlook.

The small cemetery, located at 1525 Lisenby Avenue, is about the size of a basketball court.

But there’s a lot of history packed into this small lot.

“This entire area had been an African-American cemetery,” FSU Panama City Professor Dr. Robert Cvornyek said.

Covington Cemetery began in 1914 when Richard Covington lost his daughter, and then his wife in 1917.

He buried them both on this property that he owned. The cemetery continued to grow to encompass an area from 15th to 16th Street, between Lisenby and Fairland Avenues.

It was the final resting place for most black people living in St. Andrews.

Then in the 1950’s the city began to change.

“Mamie Richardson, who’s buried here understood what I think what was going on at Balboa (avenue) that Black cemeteries were being developed over and turned and turned into sort of, you know commercial areas,” Cvornyek said.

Richardson was a Covington family descendant.

She asked the city for help before her family’s graves were paved over.

In 1958, she had the property surveyed and fenced as a private cemetery.

A few more people were buried between the 1960’s and 1990’s.

“The commonality among the folks who are buried here is that they’re all teachers. Lorain Hill is here. Mamie Richardson is here. Willie Mae Moseley is here. They all taught at Glenwood Elementary School, which at that time was segregated. And they were all sort of beloved members of the community,” Cvornyek said.

About two years ago the Panama City Publishing Company Museum discovered the Covington Cemetery, after creating a marker for the nearby Oakland Cemetery.

“This one just had not had much recognition and we thought it was important to help share the history,” Panama City Publishing Company Museum Chair Nancy Hudson said.

With help from FSU Panama City professor Robert Cvornyek and the city, they were able to gather historical information and place a historical marker.

“There were acres of land here that was owned and farmed by African Americans. Covington cemetery is part of that history,” Panama City Commissioner Janice Lucas said.

Cvornyek hopes to identify the number of graves at Covington Cemetery and place another historical marker to commemorate those who have been lost to history.

The Bay County Historical Society will be holding a presentation about Covington and other local cemeteries on May 22 at the Bay County Library.