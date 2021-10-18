Carve a pumpkin like a pro with local artist Chad Gainey

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– October and the start of Fall gives the greenlight for all things pumpkin, including pumpkin carving.

Local sculptor and Halloween Wars show contestant, Chad Gainey, joined News 13 This Morning for pumpkin carving tips and tricks.

Having the right tools, like smaller knives and ribbon cutting tools can make for easier carving and allow for the artist to have more control and can lead to less accidents, Gainey said.

Gainey also recommends cutting a hole around the bottom of the pumpkin to place over a lamp or light. He also added that using washable markers is helpful in creating your design and gives you guidelines on exactly where to cut.

He also suggested to have fun with it, as sometimes carves and cuts that could be considered “mistakes” can actually add to a spooky design.

Pumpkins are hard to preserve at times, but there can be some things you can do such as carving from the bottom to keep the stem in tact, sprinkling lemon juice on the pumpkin or keeping it refrigerated when you can, Gainey said.

News 13 is also hosting a pumpkin carving contest and the winner will win a $50 Visa gift card. You can submit photos of your pumpkin masterpiece here, or on Instagram using the hashtag, #PanhandlePumpkin.

