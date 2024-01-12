BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Chamber of Commerce members sprang a surprise tribute Friday on their President and CEO Carol Roberts.

Roberts is retiring at the end of the month, after a 46-year career at the Chamber.

Everyone there Friday morning agreed that Carol Roberts represents what it means to ‘make a better bay’.

“She’s solid in business,” Robert’s friend Missy Timmins said. “She’s solid with relationships. She’s solid with community activism. She’s an amazing human being.”

Roberts started at the Bay County Chamber of Commerce in 1977, as the receptionist when she was 20 years old.

“Answering the phones, greet, greeting all of our guests, you know, doing mailings, that sort of thing,” Roberts said.

It didn’t take her long to begin her journey moving up the ladder. Between 1977 to 2001 Roberts held every job the Chamber had to offer.

“So after receptionist for a few years I jumped to better business coordinator,” Roberts said. “And then I moved to membership. And then of course I started handling military affairs and governmental affairs and you know, the list just goes on.”

Missy Timmins’ father Stan Timmins was heavily involved in the chamber while she was growing up.

“He always told me stories about Carol Roberts and what he wanted me to learn from that is that women had a seat at the table. They had a seat in business and not only that, we have a seat at the table. We had a voice at the table and to use it.”

Over the years, Roberts spearheaded many important projects that changed the community, like relocating the airport and the infrastructure surtax.

“Carol’s one of those people where she is probably a chisel and the hand of an incredible artist,” Chamber MAC chairman Kyle Shoots said. “And I think she makes great leaders. If you looked at the list of people that have been on her boards or people that she’s influenced, I think she has probably her fingerprints on a lot of things and a lot of people that have done great things in Bay County. “

Everyone agrees Roberts has incredible business insight, but they say it’s her ability to forge relationships that really sets her apart.

“It’s just not a job,” Timmins said. “It’s just not pushing paper. It’s just not about statistics. It’s about the community and the relationships in the community.”